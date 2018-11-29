Peak Behavioral Services Seeking Behavior Technician

Join our dedicated team of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) experts in Rock Springs and throughout Wyoming!
Peak Behavioral Services, LLC is hiring a Behavior Technician to implement individualized programs to increase communication, self-help, social and play skills, and improve behaviors with children ages 2-18.
Schedule
Full time and part time hours available; afternoon/evening availability required during school year.
Compensation
Hourly wage ranges between $15-19/hr based on experience.
Experience
Masters and doctoral level psychologists will train and support you. The free training will help you to advance in your career, and you will have opportunities for growth within the company.
*Minimum of a high school diploma is needed.
