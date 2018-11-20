Peak Disposal Hiring Assistant Route Driver

Peak Disposal has an immediate opening for an Assistant Route Driver.
.
Job Details
- Assistant route driver
- Team driving
- 35-40 hours per week
.
Applicant Must
- Have good driving record
- Be in great physical condition
- Class b cdl
- Clean record
- Medical card
- Works well with others
.
To Apply:
Call Ryan at 307-231-1161 today.
.
