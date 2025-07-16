Peak Road Fire Under Investigation, No One Injured

ROCK SPRINGS — A fire at 412 Peak Road Tuesday afternoon is still under investigation, though no injuries were reported according to the Rock Springs Fire Department.

The RSFD was dispatched to the area of Archers Trail at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday and upon arrival, they discovered the fire was actually on Peak Road and emergency responders were rerouted. Firefighters began spraying the fire from the back portion of the property. A camper and shed were completely engulfed in flames upon their arrival, with the west portion of the residence also being on fire. Fire was coming from the eaves of the home. The RSFD cites hot and dry conditions, along with the west wind, as factors causing the fire to grow rapidly.

Firefighters established an incident command and additional firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 were called and three off-duty firefighters with the RSFD were called back to its reserve fire unit as the department fought the Peak Road fire. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 5:37 p.m., though the fire continued to burn in the home’s attic space. RSFD and FD No.1 firefighters pulled the ceiling inside the home to expose the fire and extinguish the fire. FD No.1 remained on standby with the reserve RSFD unit to address other emergencies as the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. With the warmer, drier weather, the threat of fire growth has increased and the RSFD asks residents to keep fire ignition sources away from flammable materials.