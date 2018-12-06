Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on South Greeley Highway

CHEYENNE– On December 5, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 8 on US 85 (South Greeley Highway). At 6:17 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A 2013 Dodge van was traveling northbound on US 85. The driver of the Dodge observed a pedestrian in dark clothing start to cross the highway in front of his vehicle. The driver attempted to avoid colliding with the pedestrian by driving into another lane. The pedestrian failed to stop walking across the highway and collided with the vehicle.

The pedestrian succumbed to injuries he sustained at the scene of the crash. The pedestrian’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

This is the 108th fatality on Wyoming’s highway in 2018 compared to 120 in 2017, 111 in 2016, and 113 in 2015 to date.