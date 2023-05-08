Pediatrics Returns to Green River

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) is excited to offer pediatric services once again in Green River.

Dr. Paul DeBusschere, Board Certified Pediatrician, will start seeing patients in August. He will see patients from newborn up until 18 years of age.

Appointments are already being scheduled

by calling (307) 872-4590.

ABOUT DR. DEBUSSCHERE

Dr. DeBusschere enjoys supporting families as their children grow from infants to self-sufficient adults. In addition to preventative care, he has experience in identifying food allergies/sensitivities and understands the importance of nutrition in helping children thrive.

He has been a practicing pediatrician for 25 years.

Education and Training:

University of Washington School of Medicine, M.D.

Residency – Michigan State University and DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI

Board Certifications:

American Board of Pediatrics

Dr. DeBusschere is married and has six children. He and his family are active in their local church and enjoy outdoor activities together.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, and radiology services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.