Peggy Ann Lunt (September 8, 1939 – January 27, 2026)

Peggy Ann Lunt, 86, passed away on January 27, 2026 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Sweetwater County for 42 years.

Peggy was born on September 8, 1939 in Thermopolis, the daughter of Carl and Alta Johnson.

She graduated from the Hot Springs County High school.

Peggy began working as a telephone operator, and also waitressed before working at Walmart for 22 years from 1997-2019 and retiring at the age of 80.

She married Jim Thornburg on October 26, 1956 in Billings, Montana, together they had 4 children.

Peggy married her second husband Gene Lunt on October 8, 1975 in Salt Lake City, Utah; he preceded her in death on March 17, 2013.

Peggy enjoyed spending her free time sewing, reading, knitting, and crocheting.

Survivors include her sons Shawn Thornburg, James Todd (Thornburg) Lunt; daughters Shelly Fish (John Fish), Lisa Ryberg (Clark Stith); as well as 5 beloved grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many bonus grands.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and sisters, her husband, and her infant son.

Memorial services will take place at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.