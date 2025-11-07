Peggy Faye St. Clair (August 26, 1942 – October 8, 2025)

Peggy Faye St. Clair, 83, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on October 8, 2025, with her husband by her side. Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on August 26, 1942, Peggy was the daughter of Clarence and Hazel Phillips Smith.

Peggy’s life was filled with music, faith, friendship and love. She enjoyed attending Christ Greenfield Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir. A lifelong music lover, she began piano lessons as a young girl and continued playing throughout her life. She also had a passion for hats, each one as full of character and charm as she was.

She worked for many years with Mountain Fuel in Wyoming before finding her true calling as a special needs bus driver in Green River where she adored the children she drove. She will be remembered for her kind heart, joyful smile and vibrant spirit.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Fred, of Mesa, Arizona; son Steve and wife Beth McCullough of Chandler, Arizona; grandson Matthew McCullough of Wichita Falls, Texas; granddaughter Taylor McCullough; and great-granddaughter Finley Faye Germany of Fort Worth, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry Smith, and son Patrick McCullough.

A memorial service and reception will be held on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. at Christ Greenfield Church – Gilbert Campus, 425 N Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234.

She leaves behind memories as colorful as her hats, music that echoes in our hearts, and the warmth of a gentle spirit that will never fade.