Peggy Jo Peterson Burns (March 26, 1936 – June 15, 2023)

Peggy Jo Peterson Burns, 87, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 45 years and former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born March 26, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the daughter of Andrew S. Peterson and Margaret B. Bennington.

Mrs. Burns attended schools in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She married Samuel E. Burns Jr. June 12, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah and they later divorced. They remained friends throughout their lives.

She worked for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for 20 plus years as a food service worker until her retirement in 2001. She also worked at Broadway Bargains.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends; sewing; camping; arts and crafts; thrift shopping and yard sales.

Survivors include her son, Matthew E. Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah; one bonus son, Steve Barerra and wife Janice of Green River, Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews;

She is preceded in death by her parents; ex husband, Samuel E. Burns Jr.; one son Robert A. Burns; companion, Jess Barrera; four brothers, Ned Baker; Wilfred Baker; Peter Peterson; and Harry A. “Bud” Peterson.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuenralhomes.com