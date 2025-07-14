Peighton Spalding Named New Rock Springs Cheer Head Coach

New cheer coach Peighton Spalding (left), current dance coach Amber Serna (middle), and former cheer coach Dena Douchant (right) photographed at a spirt showcase before 2025 Wyoming State Spirit at RSJH. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School announced the hiring of Peighton Spalding as the new head coach of the Tigers cheer program Monday, bringing experience, energy and a familiar face to the role.

Spalding, a graduate and former cheerleader at Green River High School, has been coaching at various levels since finishing her own competitive career. She previously coached locally at Legacy Gym in Rock Springs and volunteered with the Natrona County High School cheer program before joining RSHS.

For the past three years, Spalding has served as an assistant coach with the Tigers, where she helped establish the school’s first junior varsity cheer team and later assisted with the varsity squad. During that time, the program won three consecutive state championships, with Spalding playing what the school called a vital role in building a culture of excellence and growth.

The school said she was excited for the opportunity to grow the program both on and off the mat, and stated, “She believes growth isn’t just about trophies; it’s about character, teamwork, and pride.”

In addition to her coaching duties, Spalding teaches at Rock Springs Junior High, where she has already built strong relationships with many future Tigers. She said she looks forward to using those connections to strengthen the foundation of the cheer program in the years to come.

“She hopes to work closely with student-athletes to help them become leaders who proudly represent Rock Springs in all they do,” the announcement read.

Spalding takes over from Dena Douchant, who announced her resignation after leading the program to new heights during her tenure.

The school congratulated Spalding on her new role and expressed confidence in her vision for the future of Tiger Cheer.