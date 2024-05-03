Penny Gaskins (July 29, 1955 – April 12, 2024)

Penny Gaskins, 68, passed away April 12, 2024.

Penny was born on July 29, 1955. She was the daughter of William Wonnacott and Bette Hudak Wonnacott.

Penny is survived by her sons, Kanyon Gaskins and Seth (Sabrina) Gaskins, brothers, Bill (Barbara) Wonnacott, Paul (Sally) Wonnacott, sisters Beverly Keelin, Patricia Washam and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Penny was preceded in death by her husband Jim Gaskins, and her parents.

Penny’s talents included drawing, painting, handmade jewelry and needlepoint.

She was fascinated with the Native American Culture and helped her husband compile and illustrate the book “Stone Effigies of the High Plains Hunter”.

Penny had a deep love for all animals. Through the years she took many types of animals in and made them part of her family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society or Gormans Funeral Home in Douglas, WY.