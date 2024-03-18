Penny Jean Christensen (May 30, 1954 – March 7, 2024)

Our dear mother and sister Penny Jean Christensen, 69 passed away surrounded by her family March 7, 2024 at the University of Utah Hospital.

Penny was born May 30, 1954 to Raymond S Parks and Betty J O’Brien in Utah. She later moved to Wyoming where she had spent most of her adult life.

Married Niel Christensen in 1972 they later divorced. In this union they had three sons Jeremy, David and Derek Christensen.

She loved fishing, camping, enjoyed spending time with her family and most of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Penny was a loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, quick witted and spicy soul who will be missed more than words could ever express.

Penny worked many jobs in Green River but her most favorite was working for the Green River Animal Control for many years.

Proceeded in death by her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, nephews Jared Bullocks, Shane Oliver and her beloved fur baby Bug.

Survivors include sons Jeremy and Valerie Christensen of Summersville WV, David and Shanna Christensen of Green River Wyoming and Derek and Nicole Christensen of Green River Wyoming. Grandsons: Spencer, Trevor, Ethan and Nile. Granddaughters: Melanie, Addison and Maizy. Great grandsons: Brandon, Gabriel and Carter. Great granddaughters: Layla, Ezmerae, Zevaiya and Enola. Sisters: Billie Parks of Green River Wyoming, Breuna Parks of Michigan, Jalynn and Robert Ryan of Green River Wyoming, Michelle and Kelby McPherson of Green River Wyoming, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, Aunt Nancy O’Brien and many cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be in late May of 2024. The family will update with the specific date and time when arrangements have been made.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Green River Animal Shelter in her name.