Performers & Vendors Wanted for 2023 Fall Into Fall Festival

Performers and vendors are being lined up for the 2023 Fall Into Fall Festival and we’d love for you to be one of them!

During this year’s festival, SweetwaterNOW will also be celebrating 10 YEARS serving Sweetwater County 🥳

WHEN Saturday, September 23rd

11 am to 4 pm Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Bunning Park

in Rock Spring

PERFORM

We are currently seeking musical acts to play the day of the festival for 1 1/2 hour time slots.

Are you interested in playing? Inquire via email to lindsay@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 922-0700 Ext. 706

REGISTER

This year, we have two registration options based on the size of your business. “Booth vendors” includes any business selling goods including small snacks and treats (cotton candy, nuts, etc.). “Food trucks” is just like it sounds. If you are unsure which registration form you should use please reach out via email to lindsay@sweetwaternow.com.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT LAST YEAR’S EVENT!

Exciting sponsorship opportunities are available. Please reach out if you would like to become a part of this fun family tradition.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Questions // Suggestions // Contributions // Comments

lindsay@sweetwaternow.com