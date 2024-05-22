Performers & Vendors Wanted for 2024 Fall Into Fall Festival at Expedition Island

Performers & Vendors Wanted for 2024 Fall Into Fall Festival at Expedition Island

Performers and vendors are being lined up for the 2024 Fall Into Fall Festival and we’d love for you to be one of them!

This year we’re spreading the love to Green River and hosting the Festival at Expedition Island! 🍂

WHEN

Saturday, September 21st
11 am to 4 pm

WHERE

Expedition Island
Green River, WY

PERFORM

Atlas Falls will headline the Festival!

We are currently seeking opening musical acts to play the day of the festival for approx. 1 hour time slots.

Are you interested in playing? Inquire via email to adrienne@sweetwaternow.com or kaylee@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 875-6666 or (307) 922-0700

REGISTER

This year, we have two registration options based on the size of your business. “Booth vendors” includes any business selling goods including small snacks and treats (cotton candy, nuts, etc.). “Food trucks” is just like it sounds. If you are unsure which registration form you should use please reach out.

*Scentsy vendor spots are full.

BOOTH VENDORS
FOOD TRUCKS

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT LAST YEAR’S EVENT!

BECOME A SPONSOR

Exciting sponsorship opportunities are available. Please reach out if you would like to become a part of this fun family tradition.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Questions // Suggestions // Contributions // Comments
adrienne@sweetwaternow.com | kaylee@sweetwaternow.com
(307) 875-6666 or (307) 922-0700

