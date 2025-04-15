Performers & Vendors Wanted for 2025 Fall Into Fall Festival at Expedition Island

Performers & Vendors Wanted for 2025 Fall Into Fall Festival at Expedition Island

Performers and vendors are being lined up for the 2025 Fall Into Fall Festival and we’d love for you to be one of them!

WHEN

Saturday, September 20th
11 am to 5 pm

WHERE

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Expedition Island
Green River, WY

PERFORM

Atlas Falls will headline the Festival!

We are currently seeking opening musical acts to play the day of the festival for approx. 1.5 hour time slots.

Are you interested in playing? Inquire via email to adrienne@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 875-6666.

REGISTER

We have two registration options based on the size of your business. “Booth vendors” includes any business selling goods including small snacks and treats (cotton candy, nuts, etc.). “Food trucks” is just like it sounds. If you are unsure which registration form you should use please reach out.

BOOTH VENDORS
FOOD TRUCKS

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT LAST YEAR’S EVENT!

BECOME A SPONSOR

Exciting sponsorship opportunities are available. Please reach out if you would like to become a part of this fun family tradition.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Questions // Suggestions // Contributions // Comments
adrienne@sweetwaternow.com
(307) 875-6666

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Offering a Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Offering a Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group

Join Us for Our Annual TRN Media Easter Egg Hunt

Join Us for Our Annual TRN Media Easter Egg Hunt

Tucked Away in Home on the Range

Tucked Away in Home on the Range

Cub Scouts Pack 86 Kids Have Kept Busy

Cub Scouts Pack 86 Kids Have Kept Busy