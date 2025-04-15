Performers & Vendors Wanted for 2025 Fall Into Fall Festival at Expedition Island

Performers and vendors are being lined up for the 2025 Fall Into Fall Festival and we’d love for you to be one of them!

WHEN Saturday, September 20th

11 am to 5 pm WHERE Advertisement - Story continues below... Expedition Island

Green River, WY

PERFORM

Atlas Falls will headline the Festival!

We are currently seeking opening musical acts to play the day of the festival for approx. 1.5 hour time slots.

Are you interested in playing? Inquire via email to adrienne@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 875-6666.

REGISTER

We have two registration options based on the size of your business. “Booth vendors” includes any business selling goods including small snacks and treats (cotton candy, nuts, etc.). “Food trucks” is just like it sounds. If you are unsure which registration form you should use please reach out.



CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT LAST YEAR’S EVENT!

Exciting sponsorship opportunities are available. Please reach out if you would like to become a part of this fun family tradition.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Questions // Suggestions // Contributions // Comments

adrienne@sweetwaternow.com

(307) 875-6666