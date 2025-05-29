Permanent Wild Horse Removal Beginning July 15

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management has approved the gathering and permanent removal of 3,000 wild horses in southwest Wyoming.

This is the first gathering to address the permanent removal of all wild horses from locations previously designated as herd management areas in the Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek, and a portion of the Adobe Town area. Removal operations are planned to begin on July 15. The decision came after the May 8, 2023 land use planning decision to help protect land health and resolve management conflicts in the area. The removal process may take years due to the size and complexity of the designated areas.

Wild horses removed from the designated areas will be transported to BLM holding facilities where they will be prepared for the agency’s Adoption & Sales programs. Wild horses that do not meet adoption age or temperament criteria may be shipped to public off-range pastures. According to BLM staff, contractors will use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses while meeting overall gathering goals and objectives in accordance with the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Additional information, including the decision record, which found no significant impact to the area, is available online at the BLM National NEPA Register. For more information, contact BLM Rock Springs Field Manager Kimberlee Foster at kfoster@blm.gov or 307-352-0201.