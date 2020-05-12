“Person of Interest” Arrested After Body Discovered in Carbon County

Story originally reported by Oil City News – Trevor Trujillo

RAWLINS — The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office says that a person of interest has been taken into custody, in an investigation surrounding a body discovered in Wyoming on Monday.

Officials say that the body was discovered off Carbon County Road 215. Carbon County Deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded, and found a male who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Carbon County officials say that at approximately 8:00 pm, May 11; the CCSO was notified that persons of interest were located in the state of Utah, and placed into custody.

In the hours following the discovery, CCSO announced they were seeking a person of interest, who was identified as a juvenile. It was not immediately clear if the person of interest, who was taken into custody in Utah, was the same person.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the CCSO said in a written statement on May 12. “The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend special thanks to all law enforcement agencies involved for their fast response and to the citizens of Carbon County for their assistance in this matter.”