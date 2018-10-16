Personal Finance Curriculum Available to Wyoming High Schools Thanks to UW Sponsorship

LARAMIE — Some of the most basic consumer math skills involving personal finance are rarely taught on the high school level.

But now high school students across Wyoming have an opportunity to increase their financial literacy through a new arrangement between the University of Wyoming and Ramsey Education.

Sponsored by UW, Ramsey Education’s “Foundations in Personal Finance” curriculum is being made available at no cost to Wyoming high schools to help students develop good personal finance habits.

“Understanding basic financial principles helps people make smart decisions with their money,” UW President Laurie Nichols says. “The Ramsey curriculum teaches these important principles to help students achieve their post-high school aspirations, and the university is delighted to make it available to our Wyoming high schools.”

“Our dream is for every Wyoming high school graduate to pursue a postsecondary credential or degree.”

Created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, “Foundations in Personal Finance” is the premier curriculum for teaching financial literacy to students.

More than 4 million students have taken “Foundations in Personal Finance” in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide.

The curriculum can be used to fulfill requirements in mathematics, social studies, economics, family and consumer sciences, business mathematics and personal finance. For more information, go to www.ramseyeducation.com.

“This cooperative effort will empower teachers to build financial confidence and inspire hope in students,” says Jim King, senior vice president of Ramsey Education. “It was clear to us right away that the University of Wyoming considers it a privilege to support and strengthen financial literacy in the state.”

“We think this unprecedented initiative will truly make an impact.”

Ramsey Education representatives have been contacting Wyoming high school educators about the availability of the curriculum, which is aligned with the state’s education standards for social studies and careers.

More than half of the state’s high schools already have signed up to use the curriculum. Schools interested in learning more should call 1-855-855-5786.

“The Ramsey curriculum allows Wyoming students to get a real handle on their finances at an early age, and it will help guide their financial futures as they move forward in life,” Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow says.

“Financial literacy is one of those life skills that is so very important — and I want to thank Ramsey Education and the University of Wyoming for their commitment to our educators, and especially our students.”

UW consistently ranks as one of the nation’s best-value universities, offering nearly 200 academic programs with a small student/faculty ratio of 15:1.

Wyoming high school graduates benefit from one of the lowest in-state tuition rates of any four-year institution in the country, and UW’s nonresident tuition also is among the lowest in the nation. More than 55 percent of UW students graduate with no student debt.

This Friday at 12:15 p.m. MDT, a UW representative is scheduled to talk about the university’s commitment to providing high-quality higher education at an affordable price on “The Dave Ramsey Show” — which airs on more than 600 radio stations and digitally through podcasts, online audio streaming and a 24-hour online streaming video channel available at www.daveramsey.com/show.

In Wyoming, “The Dave Ramsey Show” airs at different times on radio stations in Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Gillette, Riverton, Sheridan and Worland.