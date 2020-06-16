A Limited Amount of Personal Protective Equipment Now Available for Non-Healthcare Businesses

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security (WOHS) announced that it has limited funds to provide for a second round of distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to eligible non-healthcare related businesses around the state.

As more local businesses reopen their doors to customers each day, many continue to struggle in obtaining the PPE necessary to operate in accordance with the state’s modified public health orders.

With the available supply of PPE prioritized for healthcare workers and first responders, there remains a shortage of PPE for business owners and managers in industries that use PPE similar to what is needed in healthcare and emergency response operations as part of their normal duties.

Businesses wishing to acquire PPE must place a request using the PPE Request Form located at the top of the WOHS website at https://hls.wyo.gov or directly at https://forms.gle/qWjFL5DKrD3u1ShJ8.

Those businesses that did not request PPE during the state’s first round of distribution will receive priority for the second round.

Please note that this not a guaranteed distribution and you should not cancel any previous orders placed through other sources.

The deadline to submit PPE requests to the WOHS is Wednesday, July 1 at 5 p.m.