PETA Ad on Display at Area Airport

ROCK SPRINGS – An advertisement that led to a lawsuit between the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and PETA is now on display at the airport.

The advertisement poses the question of whether an animal was killed to make a traveler’s baggage. According to a statement from PETA, it will be at the terminal for the next five months.

The lawsuit was settled before going to trial and saw the airport offering to display PETA’s anti-leather advertisement on the same terms as other advertisers in the commercial flight terminal. The airport also agreed to pay PETA $35,000 and agreed to treat any future advertising from PETA the same as other advertisers.

“The public deserves to know that every leather bag represents a lifetime of suffering for cows who felt pain and fear before they were killed,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA is encouraging everyone to keep cruelty out of their carry-ons by opting for animal-friendly vegan luggage that no one had to die for.”

When reached for comment, Airport Director Devon Brubaker said the airport doesn’t want to say anything beyond the statement it issued after the airport reached its settlement with PETA.

“Our board, our leadership team and everyone involved with this airport believe fervently in the First Amendment and the right of free speech, as well as believing in our Wyoming way of life and our legacy of ranching and agricultural industries,” Brubaker said in February. “That includes hunting wild game in a manner that is sustainable, environmentally conscious, follows all game laws and always includes the ethical treatment of all animals. These beliefs are as old as Wyoming itself and long predate PETA’s founding. We consider this legal matter settled, and we’re moving on.”