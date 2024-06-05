PETA Files Lawsuit Against Rock Springs Airport for Advertising Policy

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Animal rights organization PETA has filed a lawsuit against the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in regards to alleged unconstitutionally vague and discriminatory advertising guidelines that violate the First Amendment.

According to Moira Colley, Director of Media Relations at PETA, the organization filed a lawsuit against the airport in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming, alleging that the airport implemented advertising guidelines quickly after PETA approached the airport about running an ad about vegan luggage, in order to reject the advertisement.

Colley said the airport allegedly had no advertising guidelines in June 2022 when PETA first inquired about running the ad, which targeted leather luggage and encouraged travelers to choose vegan options for bags.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The advertisement PETA proposed to go in the airport terminal. Photo courtesy of PETA

“Rather than allowing the ad to run, the airport, as alleged, quickly scrambled to create a set of policy guidelines to attempt to justify rejecting it,” Colley said. PETA has called the policy “both unconstitutionally vague and inherently viewpoint-discriminatory, in violation of the First Amendment.”

PETA claims Airport Director Devon Brubaker allegedly took another airport’s advertising policy, which prohibits ads dealing with “social, political, religious, or rhetorical issues,” and put Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s name on it, and then cited that policy as cause to reject PETA’s ad.

“As alleged in PETA’s complaint, SWRA has historically promoted the sale of guns and shooting supplies as well as rodeos, hunting, and other industries that kill animals,” Colley said. “But Airport Director Devon Brubaker remarked during a recorded board meeting that he thought the content of PETA’s ad was ‘less than appropriate for a family environment’.”

In a video clip provided by PETA, Brubaker explains the reason for the advertising policy during the July 13, 2022 Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Board meeting. He said: “The reason this came about is, we had a request from PETA to advertise in the terminal, and their requested ad was less than appropriate for a family environment. So I quickly reached out to my fellow airport directors, and I can’t take too much credit for writing this, this is largely word for word from Casper and Jackson. And we quickly denied their request. As much as I would love to have the revenue, it’s just not something we need to have in our terminal.”

PETA Foundation Director of Litigation Asher Smith claims the policy is discriminatory, as it blocks PETA from asking airport patrons to choose vegan while the airport allows the promotion of killing animals for sport in other ads.

“PETA looks forward to establishing that the airport’s rejection was unconstitutional and vindicating its First Amendment rights to advocate on behalf of animals, in this case, cows killed for their skin,” Smith said.

SweetwaterNOW reached out to Brubaker for comment and received the following response:

“Thank you for reaching out. The Airport does not comment on pending litigation. At the present time, the Airport has not been served with a Summons or Complaint… Should the Board have something to share in the future regarding this issue, we will be in touch.”