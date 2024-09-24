PETA Plans Chicken Protest Outside Sunset McDonald’s Restaurant Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – PETA is planning a demonstration outside the McDonald’s on Sunset Drive Thursday.

The organization’s “Hell on Wheels” truck will be parked outside of the restaurant Thursday at noon in an attempt to convince people to adopt vegan diets. The truck, described as a “hyperrealistic chicken transport truck” is covered with images of chickens crammed into crates on their way to slaughter. The truck will play recorded sounds of bird cries with ”a subliminal message every 10 seconds suggesting that people go vegan.”

Greg Bailey, owner of the Sweetwater County McDonald’s restaurants, was unavailable for comment as of publication of this post.

“Behind every chicken nugget is a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats chicken to remember that the meat industry is cruel to birds and hazardous to human health and that the only kind meal is a vegan one.”

PETA has been active in Sweetwater County lately, having recently filed a lawsuit against the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport after it was denied the opportunity to advertise vegan luggage.