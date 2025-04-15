Peter Marchisio Jr. (November 6, 1949 – April 10, 2025)

Peter Marchisio Jr., 75, passed away at his home unexpectedly on April 10, 2025, in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Sweetwater County for seven years and a former resident of Florida.
He was born November 6, 1949, in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Survivors include his brothers Bruce Marchisio of Rock Springs; Jeffrey Marchisio of New Port Richey, Florida; and Douglas Marchisio of Carterville, Geogia.
He was preceded in death by his father Peter Marchisio Sr. and his sister Marie Hannigan.
