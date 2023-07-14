Peter Ness Paulson (September 6, 1954 – July 2, 2023)

Peter Ness Paulson put up the kick stand and hit the highway to heaven on July 2, 2023. He was welcomed by his grandmother, mom, dad, and his sister, Pam.

Pete loved to ride, he loved the sunshine and warm days. He could usually be found at the grill, smoking a cigar and a brisket, usually at the same time. He loved the Vikings and the Twins, he never missed a game and took a lot of pride in irritating the heck out of his wife. Pete was a proud Norwegian Viking, tough as nails, but easily turned into a big softy when it came to his family, especially his wife and daughters.

It’s rare to find the one person in a world of billions that is your perfection, best friend, love… your unicorn. Peter Ness Paulson (Pete) was my person. We seemed to both look for each other for half a lifetime. Finding each other will always be our miracle.

Pete loved his wife Marion, daughters, sons and grands and now our great-grandson with his whole heart. Saying he was so proud of them and all if their accomplishments would be an understatement. He would talk about all of them as if the sun rose and set in their booties.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

If Pete was your friend, he was your friend for life. And he made friends so easily. In his life as a trucker and biker he met so many people that he kept in touch with all through the years. And most of them became as close as family to both of us.

A proper Viking send off will begin on August 26. We’re calling on anyone that rides to meet at the mall, kick stands up at 2 p.m. We’ll ride to Bad Joker Brewery where the party will carry on.