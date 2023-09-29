Petersons Celebrate 50th Anniversary

GREEN RIVER – Mark and Debbie Peterson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 29, 2023.

Mark is a lifelong resident of Green River while Debbie was from Evanston and moved to the city with her family when she was 19. The couple met at a social gathering and married two months after they met. The couple welcomed their first child, Josh, the following year. Their second child, Dusty, was born three years later.

Mark and Debbie Peterson on their wedding day, Sept. 29, 1973. Courtesy photo.

The couple has three grandchildren: Bailey, Sidney, and Juliet. They also have three great grandchildren: Harper, Cooper, and Callan.

The couple enjoys having dinners together, golfing, camping, gambling, road trips, watching movies, visiting car shows, working on puzzles, and spending time with friends and family. Mark is a retired OCI mine foreman and Debbie is a retired waitress.