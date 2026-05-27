Pfeifer Signs With Black Hills State

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs senior Austin Pfeifer signed with Black Hills State University on Wednesday, giving the Tigers track standout the chance to continue competing at the collegiate level.

Pfeifer said he plans to compete in the 400-meter hurdles and 110-meter hurdles for the Yellow Jackets while he begins work toward a possible major in biology.

The decision came after Pfeifer explored several schools before settling on Black Hills State.

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“I went to a few different schools that kind of just came down to like a broken leg test,” Pfeifer said. “Would I still want to go there if I couldn’t compete? And I really like it up there and it’s pretty. So that’s where I decided to go.”

Pfeifer’s path in track was not a straight line. After competing in middle school, he stepped away from the sport before returning during his sophomore year at the encouragement of friends Sergio and Trace.

“I did it in middle school, and then I stopped doing it,” Pfeifer said. “But really, my two friends Sergio and Trace out there got me back into it during my sophomore year, and then it was just all uphill from there.”

Since returning to the sport, Pfeifer has developed into one of Rock Springs’ top hurdlers and earned the opportunity to continue his career at the NCAA Division II level.

Along the way, he said one of the biggest lessons he learned in track was how to move on from difficult performances.

“Let the bad days stay where they are so that you can have good days later on,” Pfeifer said.

As he prepares to leave Rock Springs, Pfeifer said the people around the program will be what he misses most.

“I’ll definitely miss all my coaches and all the people I’ve met here,” he said.

Some of his favorite memories came during long days at meets with teammates and friends.

“Honestly, just being at track meets,” Pfeifer said. “That’s probably my favorite, just being at the track meets, being with all my friends. Probably the best times I’ve had.”

Pfeifer said he is excited for the opportunity to extend his track career for another four years.

“Having four more years to do it instead of this being it,” he said. “I’m excited to be able to keep doing it.”

Check out more photos of the signing below.