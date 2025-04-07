Philann Lux (Aug. 8, 1948 – March 27, 2025)

Mrs. Philann Lux, 76, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. She was a 55 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Craig, Colorado.

Philann was born August 8, 1948, in Hayden, Colorado: She was the daughter of Dorsey Samuel Lighthizer and Phyllis Marie Lowe.

Growing up in the picturesque settings of Colorado, Mary attended school in Craig and graduated as a proud member of the Moffat County High School Class of 1966. Her journey led her to a fulfilling career as a Southwest Regional Consultant for Wyoming Vision Outreach, where she contributed her expertise and compassion for many years before retiring.

Philann’s vibrant presence was a guiding light to her family.

Survivors include her husband Charles William Lux of Rock Springs; two sons, William Charles Lux and Tonia of Boerne, Texas; Dorsey Melvin Lux and wife Shae of Rock Springs; one brother, Bill Simonton and wife Beverly of Springs, Texas; eleven grandchildren, Jason Lux and wife Monica, Steve Lux and wife Katheryn, Cougar Lux and wife Kylie, Mason Lux and wife Lauren, Kade Lux and fiancé Yvette Hernandez Lux, Mikala Fletcher; three great-grandchildren, Riggs Lux, Buck Lux, Ivan Lux, several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Ed Lighthizer.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The warmth of Phillann’s spirit and her unwavering dedication to her family and community will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her absence leaves a void that can never truly be filled, but her memory will remain a guiding force for generations to come.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Philann’s memory to Holy Spirit Catholic Community Youth Organization, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or March of Dimes National Office, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 51593-0346

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Her legacy of love, kindness, and dedication will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched.