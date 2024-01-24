Phillip D. Greer (December 9, 1958 – January 12, 2024)

Phillip D. Greer, 65, passed away January 12, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.  He was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and a former resident of Arizona.

He was born December 9, 1958 in Teton, Arizona

Phillip attended school in Teton, Arizona and graduated high school in 1975.

He worked at Wal-Mart as a stocker for 14 years. 

Phillip was a hard worker and enjoyed his time at Wal-Mart.  In his spare time, you could find him hanging out with everyone down at Jenkins Music and Vending.

Following cremation, private services will be conducted.

