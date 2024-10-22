Phillip E Anderson (February 22, 1945 – October 16, 2024)

Phillip E Anderson, 79, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2024, in Belpre, Ohio. He was born February 22, 1945.

Phil was honored to serve in the Army National Guard of Utah for six years while receiving a diploma in automotive repair. Phil was extremely proud of his working career at Black Butte Coal, Nix Construction, core drilling for Consol, and many other workplaces.

Phil enjoyed bowling, playing pool, and betting on the dog races with his friends and family.

Phil is survived by his son Colter Anderson; daughter Brandy (Nick) Pottmeyer; grandchildren: Christian Anderson, Wyatt Anderson, Baleigh Pottmeyer, and Cody Pottmeyer; brother Kirby Anderson, and wife Jody, along with several nieces and nephew.

Phil was preceded in death by his son Cody Anderson and his parents Elmo and Zona Anderson.

It was Phil’s wishes to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at a later date.