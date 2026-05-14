Phillip Wallace Atkinson (April 30, 1947 - May 10, 2026).

Phillip Wallace Atkinson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great and great-great grandfather passed into eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2026, in Rock Springs. He was born, Wednesday, April 30, 1947, in Heber City, Utah, the first child of Wallace William and Myrla Maxwell Atkinson.

Phillip’ life was marked by devotion and love, values he shared with his beloved wife, Glenna Lee Boren. They were married on 10 Feb 1967 in the old rock meetinghouse in Midway (Glenna’s hometown) by Bishop Burton Van Wagoner. Together they built a life of family and love, which remained at the core of Phillip’ heart. Phillip and Glenna were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on April 8, 1978.

Phillip pursued his education in Utah and graduated from Wasatch High School in 1965. Soon after, he answered the call of duty, serving faithfully in the U.S. Air Force (PCS at Ellsworth AFB, SD) during the Vietnam War. Following the military Phillip spent two decades as a mechanic for the City of Rock Springs. Said employment led him to become president of the City of Rock Springs Employees Union 4893, before retiring in 2006. He played a key role in getting the Employees Union established.

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Phil was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served therein.

Beyond his employment, Phillip was a man of diversity. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, collecting rocks and spending lots of time with family. He was gifted with his hands and created many beautiful items for family and friends. His legacy of love will continue through his posterity, who survive him.

Left to remember him in love are his wife, Glenna of Rock Springs, son, Phillip Rustin Atkinson and wife Sarah of Little Falls, Minnesota – his daughters Jamie Lyn Evans and husband Ed; Kimberlie Ann Atkinson of Rock Springs. He is also survived by his cherished sister, Shauna Fish and husband, Jon of Orangevale, California.

Phil’s legacy also includes 10 grandchildren: Micheal, Nicholas and wife Jordyn, Kyle and husband Jeremy, Kaylee and husband Diego, SheAnna and husband Carlos, Natashia and significant other Jeremy, Phillip, Jaylee, Braden, Bryken, Peyton – plus 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also remembered by a host of aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Nikcole Lee Atkinson, one sister, Patricia Rae Atkinson, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

We would like to thank Symbii Hospice for the tender care they provided. We especially want to thank Melissa Salcedo and Shailee Martin for the loving care and support they provided to our husband and father.

The Atkinson family will announce the future date for a memorial service to honor Phillip’s memory.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.