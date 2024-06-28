Photo Essay: Friday Flaming Gorge Days Fun

The Flaming Gorge Days Vendor Fair started Friday afternoon in Evers Park and features a variety of food trucks and craft vendors. The fair continues Saturday following the parade. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

GREEN RIVER – Flaming Gorge Days kicked off Friday afternoon with a vendor fair at Evers Park, with people coming to enjoy both the park and look at what vendors were selling.

The event runs to 7 p.m. and will resume Saturday following the parade, continuing to 6 p.m. Along with 65 different vendors, residents can enjoy Evers Park itself, as well as the Splash Park and nearby Green River to beat the heat. To learn more about what Flaming Gorge Days has to offer, check out the complete schedule of events found here.

