The glow of the heart of Bunning Park. Photo by Kaylee Hughes

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County has been covered in a blanket of fog for most of the week. Its eerie glow is something to behold during all hours of the day but especially during the nighttime.

Staff photographer Kaylee Hughes took advantage of the ominous, yet beautiful ambiance and created this photo essay. All photos were taken by her.

Motel 8 on Gateway Boulevard

The Rock Springs Coal Sign

Light peaks through a tree near the old hospital on C Street

The Union Pacific caboose on S. Main Street

The drive-thru area of First Bank on N. Front Street

The Rex Hotel sign on N. Front Street

Bunning Park

Bunning Park Gazebo

The AirMed helicopter at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

The view of Broadway Street coming up the M Street underpass

Entering the M Street underpass

The Joe’s Bar & Liquor sign illuminating a section of Elk Street

The view of the Renegade Cafe from across Elk Street

The gas pump station at the Sun Mart convenience store on Elk Street

The Mobil gas station on Elk Street

A street lamp sheds light on a bus parked at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center

The Gateway Boulevard and Dewar Drive intersection

Another angle of the AirMed helicopter at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

The E.R. Entrance of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

