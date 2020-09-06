(Photo Gallery) County Fire Warden: Garden Creek Fire near Casper Contained Saturday

(Photo Gallery) County Fire Warden: Garden Creek Fire near Casper Contained Saturday

Garden Creek Fire shortly after suppression Saturday, September 5, 2020 (Courtesy Dave North)

Originally reported by Greg Hirst – Oil City News

CASPER — Natrona County Fire Warden Mike Haigler told Oil City News at 5:23 p.m. Saturday, September 5, that the fire that burned off the south side of Garden Creek Road near Rotary Park had been contained.

Crews from Casper Fire-EMS and the Natrona County Fire District; Bar Nunn, Mills, Evansville and Midwest fire departments as well as the Casper Mountain Fire District all responded to the fire.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We had every one of ’em,” Haigler said.

Fire engines and brush trucks were used in addition to water drops by helicopters and fire-retardant slurry drops by single-engine fixed-wing aircraft were deployed to suppress the fire.

 All lanes are closed on Garden Creek Road (US Highway 252) from milepost 0 to 4.37, (Wyoming Blvd near Sunrise Shopping Center to where Garden Creek Road meets Casper Mountain Road) according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation at 5:05 p.m.

An Oil City News reporter confirmed about 2:00 p.m. Saturday that a structure was burning off Garden Creek Road. Mills Fire Chief Dave North confirmed from his vantage at Lookout Point that one structure had been completely lost in the fire.

NCFD officials said evacuation orders had been given for residents around Rotary Park, Garden Creek Falls and the surrounding areas. Oil City cannot confirm the lifting of those orders as of 5:34 pm Saturday.

Oil City will release more information as agencies release updates.

Crews respond to a fire involving a structure burning off Garden Creek Garden Creek Road Saturday, Sept. 5 (Oil City Staff)
Crews respond to a fire involving a structure burning off Garden Creek Garden Creek Road Saturday, Sept. 5 (Oil City Staff)
Structure burning on Garden Creek Road Saturday, Sept 5 (Courtesy Dave North)
Crews respond to a fire involving a structure burning off Garden Creek Road Saturday, Sept. 5 (Courtesy Brian Oliver, Natrona County Fire District chief)
Structure burning on Garden Creek Road Saturday, Sept. 5 (Courtesy Brian Oliver, Natrona County Fire District chief)

Related Articles

Wildfire in Carbon County Closes Areas Off of I-80 This Afternoon

Wildfire in Carbon County Closes Areas Off of I-80 This Afternoon

Wildfire Burning at Base of Casper Mountain; Evacuations in Progress

Wildfire Burning at Base of Casper Mountain; Evacuations in Progress

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Obtains More Face Masks, Despite Challenges

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Obtains More Face Masks, Despite Challenges

Wyoming Sees 195 Positive COVID-19 Case Recoveries Since Monday

Wyoming Sees 195 Positive COVID-19 Case Recoveries Since Monday