Photo Recap: Tigers Earn First Conference Win of the Season

GREEN RIVER — Rock Springs High School hosted the Riverton Wolverines on Friday night. This is the first conference matchup of the season between the two teams. Both the girl’s and boy’s teams won their games against the Wolverines.

The Lady Tigers won by 11 points over Riverton. The first three quarters of the game remained close between the two teams. Riverton posed a comeback towards the end of of the third as they took the lead going into the fourth quarter. Rock Springs had an explosive fourth quarter which gave them a 53-42 victory over the Lady Wolverines. The victory improves Rock Springs’ record to 7-4 on the year and 1-0 in conference play. Rock Springs will play Cody on Saturday.















The boys’ team started off slow in the first half of the game against Riverton. Offensively, Rock Springs struggled to find points as the team posted four points in the second quarter. The second half was a completely different story for Rock Springs. The Tigers played a full-court defense for most of the second half and forced many turnovers that padded a comeback in the fourth quarter. Tight defense and execution on the offensive side of the ball gave the Tigers a 47-40 victory over the Wolverines. Rock Springs climbs to 4-8 on the season and starts conference play with a 1-0 record. The Tigers will be back on the court tomorrow on the road against Cody.

