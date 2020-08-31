PHOTOS: Cold Front Brings Snow to Wyoming, Freeze Warning Issued

Originally reported by Oil City News | Brendan LaChance

CASPER, Wyo. — A cold front has brought some late summer snow to Wyoming.

Wyoming Department of Transportation web cameras along WYO 22 over Teton Pass show snow falling on Monday afternoon with some accumulation along the side of the highway.

(WYDOT)

The National Weather Service in Riverton says that below freezing temperatures are forecast across much of the state Monday.

(NWS in Riverton)

“Clearing skies behind the latest Cold Front will create vegetation damaging frost and below freezing temperatures across much of Wyoming tonight, especially across the far west and north,” the NWS says. “Take precautions to protect any vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures.”

(WYDOT)

Temperatures are expected to climb back up starting Tuesday and through the week. A high of 78 is forecast in Casper Tuesday, climbing into the 80s and 90s later in the week.

Further forecast information is available from the NWS in Riverton.