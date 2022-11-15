PHOTOS: Elementary School Students Visit City Hall

GREEN RIVER — Washington Elementary School students recently visited the Green River City Hall to learn about what it takes to prepare and build a City.

Public Works Director Mark Westenskow and Jason Brown helped the students understand what a flood plan is, and how you prepare and build a City around the flood plan.

Twenty-nine students were divided into groups and tasked with working together to build their City. They had help and guidance from teachers Mrs. Skinner and Mrs. Whitehead.

The kids really enjoyed the hands-on learning.

