Photos: Evacuations in Southern Wyoming Due to New WildFire

CASPER — A new wildfire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest has led to evacuations in the area, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The “Mullen Fire” grew overnight to over 200 acres, according to a Friday morning update from the Forest Service. The fire is burning in the Savage Run Wilderness in the Medicine Bow National Forest in Carbon County. An area closure is expected to be implemented later on Friday.

“Forest Service staff, Wyoming Game and Fish, and Albany/Carbon Counties are evacuating people from the fire area. Rambler and Rob Roy areas have been evacuated.” the update adds. “All public, including campers and hunters, should leave the area.”

The Forest Service says there is a “possibility for extreme fire behavior” through the weekend. They add that “there is a high probability for fire growth to the north and east up the Mullen Creek drainages, as well as the Savage Run Creek drainage.”

Ground crews are working to protect A Bar A Ranch to the west and are assessing private property to the east. Two helicopters are also working the edges of the fire.

The fire is burning in “extremely rugged terrain, with live blowdown and beetle-killed deadfall.”

The cause of the fire is unknown. It was first reported in the middle of the day Thursday.

Further information is available via InciWeb.