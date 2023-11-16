PHOTOS: Firefighters Local #1499 Donates Thanksgiving Turkeys to Soup Kitchen

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Firefighters Local #1499 donated Thanksgiving turkeys and hams to the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen today.

Firefighters Luke Geffre, Seth Lancaster and Van Welsh delivered and helped hand out the frozen turkeys and hams to ensure families in need have a nice Thanksgiving meal next week. Today, just like every day, the soup kitchen also served up hot meals.

Petra Hampton, on behalf of the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, said that the soup kitchen will be open for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas. They are open Monday through Friday, including holidays, from noon to 1 p.m., and is located in the basement of The Saint Cyril and Mehtodius Catholic Church at 644 Bridger Ave. in Rock Springs.

The soup kitchen was first founded in 1989 by the late Francis Koler, and it stays open through the efforts of dedicated volunteers.

“Today it is staffed and run by local volunteers of different faith denominations who rotate weekly to continue the goal of cooking and serving up hot meals for its patrons,” Hampton said. “We also have a pantry that is fully stocked with canned goods and bakery items donated from local grocery stores and others so patrons have access to the food items, if necessary.”

The local grocery stores will donate food daily that is past its sell buy date but is still ok to eat. The soup kitchen is an important and necessary service in the community, serving anywhere from 35 to 70 people every day.

SweetwaterNOW photos by Steph Peterson