PHOTOS: Mustang Wrestling Reflects and Celebrates Season

Brayden Flack
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling held it’s end of the year banquet to honor, recognize and celebrate members of the team. The banquet featured awards, a highlight video and food.

Head Coach, Art Castillo, addressed those in attendance and reflected upon the season that the Mustangs had this year. Going into the season the Mustangs were ranked second in the nation in the NJCAA polls.

While Western had it’s ups and downs throughout the season, the program set several records throughout the year. One of the most notable school records set was the 10 wrestlers that qualified for the national tournament in Omaha, Nebraska — the largest group of qualified wrestlers in school history.

Castillo then awarded wrestlers for their achievements:

Thug Award:

Samuel Freeman

All-Region:

Below are recipients of All-Region.

Dalton Stutzman
Kyle Evans
Jake Thompson
Samuel Freeman
Jared Bird

Wyatt Monroe

Connor Kirkland

Regional Champions & National Qualifiers:

Regional Champion – Dalton Stutzman
National Qualifier – Joey Revelli
Regional Champion – Kyle Evans
National Qualifier – Jake Thompson
Regional Champion – Samuel Freeman
National Qualifier – Jace Anderson
Regional Champion – Jared Bird
Regional Champion – Connor Kirkland
National Qualifier – Landon Brown

All-American:

Kyle Evans
Connor Kirkland
Landon Brown

Redshirt of the Year:

Tony Herrera

Tough Man Award:

Kyle Evans

Wrestler of the Year:

Landon Brown and Connor Kirkland

Mustang Pride Award:

Samuel Freeman

Sophomore Recognition:

Connor Kirkland
Samuel Freeman
Jake Thompson

