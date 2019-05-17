PHOTOS: Mustang Wrestling Reflects and Celebrates Season

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling held it’s end of the year banquet to honor, recognize and celebrate members of the team. The banquet featured awards, a highlight video and food.

Head Coach, Art Castillo, addressed those in attendance and reflected upon the season that the Mustangs had this year. Going into the season the Mustangs were ranked second in the nation in the NJCAA polls.

While Western had it’s ups and downs throughout the season, the program set several records throughout the year. One of the most notable school records set was the 10 wrestlers that qualified for the national tournament in Omaha, Nebraska — the largest group of qualified wrestlers in school history.

Castillo then awarded wrestlers for their achievements:

Thug Award:

Samuel Freeman

All-Region:

Below are recipients of All-Region.

Dalton Stutzman

Kyle Evans

Jake Thompson

Samuel Freeman

Jared Bird

Wyatt Monroe

Connor Kirkland

Regional Champions & National Qualifiers:

Regional Champion – Dalton Stutzman

National Qualifier – Joey Revelli

Regional Champion – Kyle Evans

National Qualifier – Jake Thompson

Regional Champion – Samuel Freeman

National Qualifier – Jace Anderson

Regional Champion – Jared Bird

Regional Champion – Connor Kirkland

National Qualifier – Landon Brown

All-American:

Kyle Evans

Connor Kirkland

Landon Brown

Redshirt of the Year:

Tony Herrera

Tough Man Award:

Kyle Evans

Wrestler of the Year:

Landon Brown and Connor Kirkland

Mustang Pride Award:

Samuel Freeman

Sophomore Recognition:

Connor Kirkland

Samuel Freeman