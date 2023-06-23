PHOTOS: NWS Confirms Tornado Reports near Genesis Alkali this Afternoon

The United States National Weather Service confirmed reports of a tornado touching down near Genesis Alkali. Photo Courtesy of Jeremy Stone

GREEN RIVER — The United States National Weather Service (NWS) Riverton Office has confirmed that it has received reports of a tornado touching down near the Genesis Alkali plant around 1:30 this afternoon.

According to NWS lead meteorologists Jason Straub, the NWS received a report of a tornado near the Genesis Alkali plant and Little America area around 1:30 this afternoon. He said clouds will continue moving quickly as this thunderstorm makes its way through the area.

As the funnel cloud made its way to the ground this afternoon turning into a tornado, our readers were ready with their phones to capture the moment.

Here’s a look at what they captured. We want to thank our readers again for sharing their photos and videos with us.

Video Courtesy of Danny Patterson. He took this video while at work by Little America.
Photo courtesy of Kassie Hermansen
Photo Courtesy of Trayton Haapala
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Poll
This photo was taken by Little America. Photo courtesy of Valentin Plancarte
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Lee.

