PHOTOS: One Injured in Explosive Fire in Green River Thursday Night

GREEN RIVER — One person was injured after an explosion occurred at a mobile home last night in Green River.

The person suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and later had to be flown to a burn unit, according to a statement by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD).

The GRFD along with teams from Castle Rock Ambulance Service and the Green River Police Department were dispatched to the scene around midnight on December 29. The reported explosion was in area behind McDonald’s Restaurant.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“First responders found a fully engulfed mobile home that had exploded with one occupant out front that had suffered multiple life-threatening injuries as a result of being inside the home during the explosion,” a GRFD release states.

The patient was quickly loaded into an ambulance and transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County while the GRFD battled the blaze left behind.

The GRFD responded with 21 firefighters, two engines, and the tower engine to fight the fire.

Green River firefighters battled the blaze for more than two hours. GRFD photos

“Due to the extreme heat, firefighters were only able to surround the home in a defensive style attack to get it under control and help protect the homes and restaurant close by. GRPD units were able to get the surrounding homes evacuated while the attack was under way,” the release states.

Crews battled the blaze for over two hours and extinguished the fire with little damage to any other structures. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it appears the home was heated with multiple propane-style heaters, the department stated.

The current condition of the resident is also unknown at the time, however, the patient was flown to a burn unit more suitable for the type of injuries that occurred.

Area residents were able to return home once the fire was extinguished.