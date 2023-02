ROCK SPRINGS — The snow storm that hit Sweetwater County and the rest of the Cowboy State was pretty unforgettable.

As the storm continued to make its way through Sweetwater County, the temperature dropped and wind gusts exceeded 60 mph causing schools, governmental agencies and many businesses to shut down and just endure the storm.

We had a number of readers send us photos and videos of their experience with the storm that engulfed us from February 19-23, 2023.

Here are just some of those images.

US Highway 191 by Eden. Photo courtesy of Christine Thoren.

Snow drifts at a home in Farson. Photo courtesy of Cati Morrill

Snow drifts in Wamsutter. Photo courtesy of Raymond Wolfley

Just trying to clear 6 to 8 feet of snow covering several hundred to a 1000+ square yards. Photo courtesy of Farson resident JP Aullman

Snow door. Photo courtesy of Justise Kelsey

Some cool looking drifts. Photo courtesy of Kyera Lynn

Walking on the drift. Photo courtesy of Denise Webster

This may take a while to shovel. Photo courtesy of Jamie Webb

Horses sought shelter from the storm. Photo courtesy of Vonnie Yetter Reinbold

Photo courtesy of Kim Hering

If you want to see all of the photos submitted, click here to see our Facebook post.