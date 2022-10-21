PHOTOS: Silent Witness Memorial Raises Awareness About Domestic Violence

ROCK SPRINGS — The YWCA of Sweetwater County held its annual Silent Witness Memorial last night in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater honoring those who have died as a result of domestic violence.

A series of speakers, a candlelight vigil and a silent witness pledge highlighted the evening’s events. An exhibit was made up of life-size red silhouettes, each representing a Wyoming woman or child whose life ended violently at the hands of someone claiming to have loved them.

YWCA hosted the State Silent Witness in Sweetwater County last year where three new silhouettes were added. The State Silent Witness event took place in Cheyenne this year and again three more silhouettes were added including Kimberly Ann Apple, 48, Gabby Petito, 22, and Madison Cook age 20.

This serves as a tragic reminder that domestic violence continues, and it is life-threatening for many, YWCA Development Director Kayla Manniko

Guest speakers at last night’s Memorial included Manniko, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Detective Stephanie Cassidy, domestic abuse survivor Ashlie Cantu, High Point Counselor Leslie Smith, Prevention Specialist Bob Vines, and YWCA Executive Director Melinda Baas.

The event was sponsored in part by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the United Way of Southwest Wyoming.