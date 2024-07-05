PHOTOS: Students Enjoy Summer STEAM Program

Several students, from 4th-6th grade, participated in the Summer STEAM program. Courtesy photo by Kalista Pendleton

ROCK SPRINGS — Several Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students enjoyed lots of interactive activities through the Summer STEAM program earlier this summer.

The program, known as Summer STEAM, was organized by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers specifically for students in grades 4th to 6th. Spanning over three weeks, the program offered a wide range of interactive activities such as solar oven s’mores, balloon towers, ziplines, boat races, hovercrafts, chemical reactions, tie-dye t-shirts, and the opportunity for students to build and launch their own rockets.

The dedicated teachers for this program were Kalista Pendleton, Cooper Crockett, and Skya Legerski.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

All photos were contributed by Kalista Pendleton.