PHOTOS: Time to Dip, Dodge, and Slide

ROCK SPRINGS — Have you had a chance to go down the longest waterslide in Rock Springs? If not, don’t worry you’ll still have a couple more opportunities to do so this summer.

Today, was definitely a water slide kind of a day with the weather finally warming up and feeling like summer. Numerous residents made their way to Century West Park to enjoy an afternoon of fun in the sun.

The City of Rock Springs hosts Dip, Dodge, and Slide every Wednesday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. through July 26 at Century West Park. While at the park, children are encouraged to play dodge ball, take a dip in the pool, or take a trip down the long waterslide.

This event is not only free, but open to children of all ages. While the event is hosted every Wednesday, there will not be one taking place the week of the Sweetwater County Fair.

Here’s a look at some of today’s fun!