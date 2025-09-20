Photos, Video Shows Smoke Coming From Sinclair Refinery Saturday

SINCLAIR — The Parco Refinery in Sinclair appears to be on fire as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, however details regarding the incident are unknown at this time.

Drivers along Interstate 80 recorded video and images of plumes of black smoke coming from the facility as they drove by the town. TRN Media’s Erick Pauley captures these images as he drove by:

Black smoke raises from the Sinclair facility in Carbon County Sept. 20, 2025. SweetwaterNOW photo by Erick Pauley.

Another photo shows how thick the smoke is as it comes from the Sinclair facility. SweetwaterNOW photo by Erick Pauley.

SweetwaterNOW video by Erick Pauley.

According to the Sinclair company, the refinery capable of processing 94,000 barrels of oil per day and runs a mixture of Canadian and U.S. sweet and sour crude oils. Additionally, a renewable diesel unit capable of producing 10,000 barrels a day is also located at the site.

SweetwaterNOW will post more information as it becomes available.