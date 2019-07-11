PHOTOS: Wyoming Celebrates 129th Birthday with Grand Re-Opening of Capitol Building

CHEYENNE — On a warm and sunny day with thousands of people surrounding Capitol Square, Governor Mark Gordon, former Governor Matt Mead, along with past and present state legislators cut the ribbon on the newly-renovated Capitol Building in Cheyenne yesterday.

The event highlighted Wyoming’s 129th birthday, founded on July 10, 1890. Residents from all corners of the state enjoyed a day filled with live music, food, the ribbon-cutting ceremony, eloquent speeches about our state’s history, and tours of the Capitol and Herschler Buildings.

Beginning in 2014, Capitol Square has undergone the first comprehensive restoration in its 130-year history. Over the past four years, the area has gained 94,851 new square feet. For the first time in recent history, all five elected state officials and the entire legislature will conduct business in the same building.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Contractors made sure the foundation stone remained in tact during restoration.

The House and Senate Chambers have new desks giving legislators more room to work.

Governor Mark Gordon addressing the huge gathering in Capitol Square.

Meeting rooms have been expanded, brand new piping and duct work has been installed, yet the architects took special care in maintaining the historic integrity of the grounds and buildings.

Governor and First Lady Mark and Jennie Gordon look up as the Air Force Squadron performs a flyover.



The project was driven by three goals: to add or update life safety systems; to replace failing building systems; and to increase public access to the Capitol Building.

Following a rousing speech by Speaker of the House Steve Harshman (gold tie), former Governor Matt Mead (rising), praised the dedication required to complete the Capitol Square Project.

A statue of Nellie Tayloe Ross sits at the point in the connecting hall between the Capitol and Herschler Buildings where all of the state offices will soon be located.

The removal of suspended ceilings in the old building uncovered archways that have been restored to their original form. Public meeting rooms have been expanded for easier and safer access. They even fixed all of the building elevators, as Speaker of the House Steve Harshman (R-Casper) pointed out.

A stained glass skylight rises above the Senate Chambers.

The Supreme Court Gallery remains a cornerstone of the Capitol Building.

Bernadine Craft blessed the building prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Following a day full of events, the night ended with a fireworks show over the Capitol as residents wished Happy 129th to Big Wonderful Wyoming!