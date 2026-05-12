Phyles Ann Mehal (June 8, 1944 – May 11, 2026)

Phyles Ann Mehal, 81, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, May 11, 2026.



She was born, June 8, 1944, in Rock Springs; the daughter of Jamie Kendall and Bernice Jacobs Kendall.



She attended schools within her hometown and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1962. She earned her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education, leading to a fulfilling career as an elementary teacher at Sweetwater County School District No. 1, a role she held proudly until the birth of her first child. Her career evolved as she served as a dedicated case manager at South West Rehabilitation Center, where she touched many lives over 18 years, retiring in 2007.



She married Regis Mehal June 4, 1964 in Rock Springs and they had two sons from that union and later divorced. He preceded her in death in 2022.



Her passions extended beyond her professional life. Phyles was an avid reader and cherished spending time at the cabin with family and friends



Phyles is survived by two sons, David Mehal of Rock Springs; Douglas Mehal and wife Saima of Rock Springs; one brother, Jim Kendall and wife Marilyn of Fresno, California; three grandchildren, Katie Howard and husband Noah of Atlanta; Derek Mehal of Rock Springs; Dylan Mehal of Rock Springs; one great-grandson, Alexzander Lower of Atlanta; several cousins; nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her father, Jamie Kendall; her mother, Bernice Coleman and husband Bryan.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street. Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Internment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.



The family kindly requests donations be made in her memory to Rocky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, 535 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.



Condolences may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Phyles Ann Mehal’s spirit will continue to live in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her. Her life was a testament to dedication, love, and resilience. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.