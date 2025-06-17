Phyllis Jean Nordwall (Feb. 4, 1938 – June 4, 2025)

Phyllis Jean Nordwall, 87, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, at her home in Rock Springs surrounded by family.

Born on February 4, 1938, in Laramie to William and Violet Edington, she was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend. Phyllis married the love of her life, Donald “Joe” Nordwall, in Wheatland, on November 12, 1954. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2010.

Phyllis was a dedicated pottery teacher and lifelong artisan whose hands shaped not only clay but countless young artists at Western Wyoming Community College. Her love for art will live on through her students and family.

In her free time, she loved gardening in her yard and fishing at the lake, and she was a dedicated member of the Ordinary Faith Church.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Jim, Jerry, Jay (Donnita) and John; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings, David, Mary, and Carol; and many other family members and friends.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

