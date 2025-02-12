Phyllis Loreine Bingham, 89, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on April 1, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah; the daughter of Leslie Peterson and Alberta Ruetter

Phyllis attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

With a vibrant spirit and a warm heart, Phyllis was known for her dedication to family, work, and community. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her faith was evident in her compassionate nature and willingness to help others.

Phyllis enjoyed a fulfilling career working for the Union Pacific Railroad for 15 years as a switchboard operator and housekeeper. Later, she shared her welcoming personality and skills as a bartender at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, where she worked. In addition to her professional life, Phyllis was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagle #2350 and the Golden Hour Senior Center.

Phyllis cherished spending quality time with her loved ones, enjoying activities such as playing cards, golfing, and various craft projects. Her home was always filled with laughter and the warmth of her engaging conversations.

Survivors include three sons, John Cecil Bingham of Green River, Wyoming; James Leslie Bingham of Green River, Wyoming; Rodney Francis Bingham of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Janice Castillon of Green River, Wyoming; Cherolyn Kay Transtrum of Gilbert, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Alberta Peterson, her husband, Francis Bingham, her sons, Ronald and Robert Bingham, and three brothers and one sister.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Phyllis Loreine Bingham’s life was a testament to resilience, love, and community spirit. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.