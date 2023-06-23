Physician Files Complaint Against MHSC for Discrimination

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A former Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) OBGYN physician has filed a complaint against the hospital for alleged discrimination and unlawful termination.

Dr. Lex Auguiste filed his complaint on June 20 based on allegations that he was discriminated against by MHSC and members of the nursing staff in 2021 for his race and sexual orientation as a black, gay man. Auguiste is part of a protected class recognized under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and also has protected status as a gay employee.

He began working for MHSC on September 1, 2020, under a three-year contract which allowed for either party to discontinue the employment with 90-day notice with or without cause. The complaint alleges that MHSC breached this contract when Auguiste was terminated without providing any notice, and allegedly tried to condition his receipt of contractual funds unless he waived his rights under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Alleged Discrimination and Termination

According to court documents, Auguiste began to receive push-back and a negative attitude from some of the MHSC nursing staff when he would make simple requests or issue standard orders to other medical providers. He said he noticed “a stark difference in the attitudes of staff when taking directions from other non-black, heterosexual physicians and supervisors,” the court documents state.

Auguiste said hospital staff was aware of his sexual orientation as he had disclosed his marital status with his husband to MHSC.

He said the alleged second-guessing from staff lead to an unnecessary distraction to his work. The court documents state that on information and belief, Auguiste believes some of the nursing staff began making “unfounded or petty complaints” against him. The complaints resulted in Auguiste having to attend a special meeting where he received a reprimand that was placed on his file.

One of the issues raised by the alleged staff complaints was that Auguiste was not placing orders. Auguiste said that on review, he became aware he was placing orders consistently with the other physicians who were nonblack and heterosexual.

Another complaint was regarding poor communication between Auguiste and the nursing staff. During a meeting to discuss the issue, one member of the nursing staff stated she witnessed Auguiste give instructions orally instead of in writing. However, the court documents allege that when the nurse was confronted with contrary evidence, “the nurse was forced to change her story and admit she had overheard a conversation with staff about the instruction deficiency.”

Auguiste has filed a claim of Tortious Interference with Contract or Prospective Economic Advantage against MHSC, Megan Jacobson, who was leading the nursing staff, and Jane Does 1-3. This claim alleges that the nursing staff, led by Jacobson, contained falsehoods, misrepresentations, or exaggerations, and were created in an effort to allegedly benefit Jacobson.

On September 17, 2021, Auguiste followed procedure and emailed a formal complaint to MHSC asking them to investigate the matter of the alleged fabricated story. He claims that no immediate response was received.

The court documents state that instead, on December 9, 2021, Auguiste received a termination letter during his scheduled meeting with his employer. The termination allegedly was without cause and effective immediately, but referenced his contract and the requirement for a 90-day notice. Auguiste is filing a claim of Discrimination in Violation of the Civil Rights Act as “other non-black, heterosexual physicians continue to be employed and have not received the same harassment and disparaging treatment,” the court documents allege.

The termination letter also allegedly contained a waver, and indicated Auguiste would not be paid the funds due under the contract unless he agreed to sign and return the waiver. The waiver allegedly stated that Auguiste would wave “any and all causes of actions or claims…Including, without limitiation…Title VII [of] the Civil Rights Act… and certain state law claims.” The waiver also allegedly contained a non-disparagement clause preventing Auguiste from disparaging MHSC.

The court documents go on to say that after Auguiste’s legal counsel contacted MHSC; the hospital then changed its position on the waver and paid “the contractually owed sums” to Auguiste.

Auguiste has filed a claim for Retaliation in Violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as he is alleging MHSC violated Title VII when the hospital refused to discipline employees who were allegedly “harassing, demeaning and disrespecting Auguiste.” Auguiste claims he engaged in protected opposition to discrimination when he requested MHSC stop the conduct of members of the nursing staff, and when he sent a formal complaint.

The claim alleges that MHSC retaliated against Auguiste when the hospital refused to perform a meaningful investigation and instead terminated him, as well as conditioned receipt of Auguiste’s contractual benefits with the alleged waiver of rights and the non-disparagement agreement.

Other Claims and Damages

Auguiste has also filed claims against MHSC for Hostile Work Environment and Negligence for their alleged failure to provide a safe and welcoming work environment, and to supervise the conduct of its employees.

He also filed a claim of Civil Conspiracy and Private Action under 42 U.S. Code § 1983 – Civil action for deprivation of rights. This claim alleges that Jacobson and other unidentified nurses discussed and eventually decided on a course of action to have Auguiste terminated. Auguiste claims this was motivated by his race and sexual orientation.

Other claims include Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, Breach of Contract, Breach of Duty of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, and Enhanced Compensatory Damages.

Auguiste is claiming he has suffered damages in an amount to be proven at trial including: lost wages and benefits, future compensation including wages and benefits, lost economic potential, emotional distress, psychological pain and suffering, mental anguish, bodily physical harm, loss of enjoyment of life, and the incurrence of attorney’s fees and other costs including prejudgment interest.